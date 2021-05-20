Miracle near Hebron: Terrorist opens fire at IDF soldiers, none hit, perpetrator killed

A female Arab terrorist opened fire at a group of IDF soldiers manning a hitchhiking station in Kiryat Arba on Wednesday.

The terrorist was armed with an M-16 and two magazines and opened fire with the intention of killing as many Israeli Jews as possible. Miraculously, her plan failed and not one of the people she sprayed bullets at was hit. She was then shot and killed by the IDF troops.

Many on social media are calling the incident a “miracle from God.”

Below is footage of the terrorist after being shot.