Israeli Arabs in Nazareth call to ramp up Jihad: “We don’t want to see a Zionist”

As Hamas began firing its deadly barrage of rockets at Israel last week, young Israeli Arabs, including children, gathered in Nazareth to reject the presence of Israelis – “Zionists” – in Israel and call for a third intifada against their Jewish neighbors.
Footage of the protest, broadcast live by official PA TV, shows the Israeli Arabs, both male and female, clapping and chanting. The crowd, in their teens and early twenties, wore the keffiyah scarf that has become associated with Palestinian nationalism as they shouted: “Rise up intifada…We are your youth, Palestine… [We say] openly, openly, openly: We don’t want to see a Zionist, with spirit and blood we’ll redeem Al-Aqsa.”
“Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar. Millions of Martyrs are marching to Jerusalem. Happy are you, O mother of the Martyr. If only my mother was in your place.”
The word in Arabic translated as “rise up” comes from the same root as the word “intifada” – a word the Palestinians have used to describe their previous terror campaigns against Israel.
Itamar Marcus, director of Palestinian Media Watch commented: “While the eye of the international media has been focused on Hamas’ attack against Israel and the retaliatory strikes in Gaza, the ongoing violence that Mahmoud Abbas originally triggered in Jerusalem and the West Bank has been largely ignored.
“Indeed, the fundamental reason why Hamas launched its missile attack against Israel which has brought death and destruction to Israelis and Palestinians, was because Hamas could not allow its political rival Mahmoud Abbas to be seen as the sole defender of Jerusalem.”