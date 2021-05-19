Two dead, 184 injured in bleacher collapse at Givat Ze’ev synagogue

The synagogue in Givat Ze'ev, where collapsed bleachers left two worshipers dead and nearly 200 injured on the eve of Shavuot, May 16, 2021. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.

Two people were killed on Sunday evening during prayers at an unfinished synagogue in the town of Givat Ze’ev, near Jerusalem.

Binyamin Rubinstein, 23, and 13-year-old Meir Globerman, whose funerals were held in Jerusalem late Monday night, were among the nearly 200 members of the Karlin-Stolin Hassidic community injured when temporary bleachers set up at the site collapsed.

Widely circulated security-camera footage of the tragedy—which took place less than three weeks after the disaster at Mount Meron on Lag B’Omer—shows the moment when the bleachers caved under the weight of the hundreds of worshipers.

Israeli news crews joined the hundreds of paramedics and police at the site, as victims were treated on the scene and evacuated to the hospital.

