Mutiny in the IDF: Israeli soldiers refuse unprecedented order to abandon rifles

At a time when IDF soldiers should be taking maximum precautions to protect themselves from attacks by Arab mobs, Israeli troops have received an unprecedented order from the upper brass – to turn in their rifles when leaving their base.

One IDF battalion serving on the Gaza border is refusing those orders saying that they won’t leave the base unless they get to take their military-issued guns with them. They are vowing to stay in the barracks until the order is reversed.

In the Israeli army, soldiers on leave take the rifles they were assigned with them at all times. This practice has been in place since the IDF‘s inception. This development marks the first time in Israel’s history such an order has been given.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the IDF’s 7012 battalion released a statement saying:

Hello all. We are the 7012 reservist battalion. We were called up as reservists one week ago. We showed up without hesitations or considerations. The nation of Israel called upon us and we left our wives, children, and businesses behind to serve. No matter what – we came because they needed us. Now they are allowing us to go on leave for a bit of rest and relaxation. We then received a bizarre, backward, and strange order – if we go home, we can’t bring our rifles with us to protect ourselves.

The spokesman then said sarcastically: “because if a terrorist decides he wants to harm me on my way home as the entire country is going up in flames, I won’t heaven forbid, stop him.”

“So let it be clear: We, the 7012 battalion will not go home without our rifles ad if we have to stay here, we will stay here. We don’t care” he said.

At that point, another soldier from the same unit added that:

“There is a more important message which is that the IDF is ready for a soldier to get harmed on his way home. Either he takes off his uniform or that he will be harmed. And we are people who came here because of ideals. We didn’t come because we had to. We all have wives, kids ad businesses. We are ready to stay and to never leave. We, the 7012 battalion are willing to stay, not go home until they allow us to leave with our rifles. This is a clear message.

Israel365 News will be closely following the developments of this story.