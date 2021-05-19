Antisemites worldwide out in droves to protest Israel exercising self-defense [Watch]

As the missiles continue to be fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip, Israel plows through its campaign of bombing Hamas infrastructure in what Jerusalem has called its Operation ‘Watchmen on the Wall.’

But the conflict isn’t just contained to Israel and Hamas. Anti-Israel Hamas sympathizers worldwide have come out protesting against Israel and the Jewish people’s right to self-determination under the guise of calling to ‘free Palestine.’

Over 100,000 marched through the streets of London to support Hamas in its firing missiles at innocent Israeli civilians:

Over 100,000 of us marched through London to stand with Palestine and say NO to Israel. This must be the biggest protest I’ve seen in a decade! pic.twitter.com/RRpV91DIRN — Hasan Abedi (@hazthesaz) May 15, 2021

But it wasn’t only in London.

Everywhere around the world today people marched in protest against the ongoing suffering inflicted on the Palestinian people by Israel. You can’t silence the conscience of humanity.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/UoJf7JHL8r — Gülnur Aybet (@Gulnuray) May 15, 2021

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Chicago on Wednesday to protest Israel’s airstrikes in Gaza as violence between Israel and Hamas reach all-time highs.

Pro-Hamas demonstrators also gathered in south Brooklyn on Saturday denouncing Israeli airstrikes.

In the Land Down Under, thousands protested in Sydney rally in support of Hamas in their aggression against Israel.

Los Angeles was no exception as thousands of pro-Hamas protesters blocked traffic on the city’s Wilshire Boulevard.