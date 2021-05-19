Meet the winner of two tickets to Israel from the Israel365 Raffle

Several weeks ago, Israel365 launched a raffle for two free round-trip tickets to Israel. The raffle ended on Jerusalem Day (May 10).

But because there has been a non-stop barrage of missiles aimed at Israel, the Israel365 organization has held off on announcing the winner. “It just doesn’t feel appropriate at this moment” Israel365 founder Rabbi Tuly Weisz said.

But the lottery’s victor was finally revealed on Tuesday. Kris Brose from La Crosse, Wisconsin was announced as the winner of the Israel365 raffle.

Yet despite never having been to Israel, Ms. Brose decided to donate the proceeds of her tickets to an Israeli cause. And although she exchanged her prize for a charitable donation, Brose is still optimistic about her chances of eventually flying to Israel saying: “God is going to let us all come. I mean – Hashem has got this plan” she told Israel365 in an exclusive interview.