Arabs throughout Israel declare general strike from work on ‘Day of Rage’

Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest in the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah on October 13, 2015, as a wave of stabbings has hit Israel. (Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/ Flash90)

Arabs in Israel are joining a general strike across the Jewish State including Judea and Samaria on Tuesday. The reason they allege is to protest Israel’s treatment of ‘Palestinians’.

Those joining the strike claim to be protesting Israel’s nightly airstrikes in Gaza, and recent Israeli policies in Jerusalem, in marches throughout Tuesday.

In response, many Jewish-Israeli businessmen have decided to fire Arabs employees that didn’t show up to work because of the strike.

In an effort to ensure that the seditious Arabs don’t return to work, public announcements looking for Jewish workers have been publicized throughout social media. One person wrote the following on his Facebook page: “Anyone looking for a restaurant job in The German Colony? A restaurant had all its Arab workers go on strike and as a result, the owner is looking to replace them with Jewish workers.”