Jerusalem: Car ramming terror attack against police

Seven border policemen and local policemen were injured on Monday after a terrorist rammed his car into a crowd of law enforcement officials in the Shimon Hatzadik (Sheikh Jarrah) neighborhood in Jerusalem.

The terrorist was subsequently shot immediately following the incident.

The Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood has been a flashpoint of Arab-Jewish tension as nightly rioting terrorized the neighborhood last week. The planned eviction of Arab squatters made headlines earlier this month

The story gained so much notoriety that even Hamas made the cancellation of the eviction orders a prerequisite for a ceasefire of missile strikes along with Israel abandoning the Temple Mount.