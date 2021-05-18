Lod: Arab mob kills Israeli-Jew in vicious lynching

An Israeli jew, who was brutally lynched by a violent Arab mob last week, succumbed to his wounds on Monday. 56-year-old Yigal Yehoshua was fatally injured last week on Monday after getting struck in the head with a brick and brutally beaten during an Arab lynching.

Yigal was driving in his vehicle last week when a brick was thrown at his head. As soon as he stopped the car, tens of Arabs descended onto his vehicle and began assaulting him with bricks, sticks, and other hand-held weapons.

Yigal’s brother recalled details of the event saying: “With whatever strength he had left, he managed to escape from them and to drive close to his home. Next to his parking space, he exited his vehicle and collapsed.” It was at that point, a neighbor saw what happened and called an ambulance. “Since then, he hasn’t shown any signs of life.”

Yigal’s family has agreed to donate his organs.

Lod has been a hotspot for antisemitic pogroms as the local police took a ‘stand-down’ policy in the mixed Jewish-Arab city.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “I partake in the sorrow of the late Yigal Yehoshua’s family who was killed in a lynching carried out by Arab rioters in Lod. We will settle the score with anyone who took part in this murder; no one will evade punishment. May Yigal’s memory be of a blessing and be bound in our hearts forever.”