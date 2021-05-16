PA TV admits Israel warned civilians to leave building before attack

Israel’s long-held policy of warning Palestinian civilians to evacuate buildings that house terrorists and terror infrastructures in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip before they are destroyed, has been confirmed by the Palestinian Authority itself, Palestinian Media Watch is reporting.

The admission came during a report aired by official PA TV.

“When they were informed that this tower will be attacked… the site was completely evacuated,” the PA TV journalist on location in Gaza told the anchor. “The block, the street, the civilian buildings, and the residential buildings in the area – completely – including children and women, and we saw it…”

The correspondent in Gaza added: “The guard who works in this tower was warned through a phone call from the Israeli Security Agency. They told him word by word: ‘Evacuate the tower and tell them that this tower will be attacked. It will be attacked any moment.’ After this conversation this tower was attacked about two hours later.”

The conversation in question appears to be that which was caught on camera by Israel’s Kan 11, in which the landlord can be heard saying: “How much, how much time do you need?… At least two or three hours? No one should come in? In other words, [I should] go to the tower, go to the tower and not let anyone come in?”

Itamar Marcus, director of Palestinian Media Watch said: “Israel’s care for civilians is unique especially in the history of warfare against terror organizations who use civilians as human shields. Moreover, the international community’s questioning Israel about civilian casualties exposes their great hypocrisy. When democracies fought ISIS and there were high civilian casualties, you never heard the UN and Western countries criticize!”