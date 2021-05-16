REPORT: UAE warns Hamas to stop shooting rockets at Israel

Globes reported that a top official from the United Arab Emirates warned Hamas that if they did not return to calm in the region, they would cancel major infrastructure projects they had planned in Gaza.

“We are still ready and willing to promote civil projects in cooperation with the Palestinian Authority and under UN management [in Gaza], but our necessary condition is calm,” an anonymous UAE official told the Globes, an Israeli financial daily media, over the weekend. “If Hamas does not commit to complete calm, it is dooming the residents of the Strip to a life of suffering. Its leaders must understand that their policies are first and foremost hurting the people of Gaza.”

In the report, the Emirati official, a much-needed energy-related project was to be launched this summer in Gaza but may now face defunding as a result of the conflict. Gaza has tenuous courses of electricity and has been rationing, turning on electricity for five hours a day since the hostilities began on Monday. Prior to Hamas launching rocket attacks on Israel, the terrorist organization, as the duly elected government of Gaza, provided 16 hours per day of electricity. Gaza is expected to run out of fuel for its generators on Sunday. Hamas rockets also damaged power lines, cutting more than 230,000 Gazans off from electricity.

On Saturday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said, “The UAE is alarmed by the escalating spiral of violence in Israel and Palestine. We express our condolences to all victims of the recent fighting, and join others in calling for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. The UAE calls on all parties to take immediate steps to commit to a ceasefire, initiate a political dialogue, and exercise maximum restraint.”

“The events of the past week have been a somber reminder of the urgent need for peaceful dialogue and reconciliation. We reflect on the promise that the Abraham Accords hold for current and future generations, to live with their neighbors in peace, dignity and prosperity,” he added.

Sheikh Abdullah continued by saying, “It is the true mark of leadership in this moment of crisis to refrain from provocations and reprisals, and to instead work towards a de-escalation of tensions. We stand ready to support all efforts to this end.”

The UAE and Bahrain signed the Trump-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020, normalizing relations with Israel.