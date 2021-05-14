Three rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon

Three rockets were fired at northern Israel from southern Lebanon on Thursday night. The rockets landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or injuries. Color Red warning sirens in Israel were not activated.

BREAKING: A short while ago, three rockets were fired from Lebanon into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of northern Israel. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 13, 2021

The incident generated concern as Israel is currently sustaining massive rocket fire in the south from Hamas and the Islamic Jihad. Should Hezbollah in Lebanon choose to launch rockets at Israel, this will open up an additional front. Lebanese media is reporting that the rockets were fired by an unnamed militia group and not by Hezbollah.