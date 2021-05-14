May 14, 2021
JERUSALEM WEATHER

Three rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon

by | May 14, 2021 | Terror Watch

Pharaoh’s chariots and his army He has cast into the sea; And the pick of his officers Are drowned in the Sea of Reeds. Exodus 15:4 (The Israel BibleTM)

Rockets fired at Israel from Gaza (Credit: Photo via IDF Twitter)

ParlerGab

Three rockets were fired at northern Israel from southern Lebanon on Thursday night. The rockets landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or injuries. Color Red warning sirens in Israel were not activated.

The incident generated concern as Israel is currently sustaining massive rocket fire in the south from Hamas and the Islamic Jihad. Should Hezbollah in Lebanon choose to launch rockets at Israel, this will open up an additional front. Lebanese media is reporting that the rockets were fired by an unnamed militia group and not by Hezbollah.

ParlerGab