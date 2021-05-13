May 13, 2021
Israel at war update: Ground invasion imminent after 1,500 rockets fired into Israel

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

Israeli soldiers participate in a drill simulating the infiltration of terrorists from Gaza. (Credit: Flash90)

As of Thursday, over 1,500 rockets have been fired into Israel from Gaza. The barrage comes a day after it was reported that the IDF killed top Hamas operatives in Gaza City.

Below is footage of a convoy of military vehicles at the Gaza border.

In response, Israel has called up 7,000 combat reservists – an indication of an imminent incursion into the coastal enclave. The latest round of reservist activations came after 5,000 Air Force, and intelligence soldiers were called up earlier this week.

Hamas threatened Israel on Wednesday that if they don’t abandon the Temple Mount and the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood in Jerusalem, the rocket fire would increase.

