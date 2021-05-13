Hamas dominates propaganda war on Temple Mount

A pro-Hamas poster featuring the heads the terror organization, in front of the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem, on May 13, 2021. Credit: Israel Hayom.

Giant pro-Hamas signs and posters greeted the thousands of Muslim worshipers that arrived at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday morning for Eid al-Fitr prayers.

The posters bore images of Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, and one was captioned: “Jerusalem is a red line.”

Eid al-Fitr is the Muslim holiday marking the end of the month of Ramadan.

Some of those in attendance expressed support for Hamas, and called on the residents of the Gaza Strip to “stand strong” in the face of the IDF’s ongoing operation there.

One wore a shirt that read: “Palestine in opposition. Save [the east Jerusalem neighborhood of] Sheikh Jarrah. We are all Gaza, Jerusalem will rise.”