Israel365 thanks IDF soldiers for protecting God’s land with…Pizza! [Watch]

As Israel is at war, the Israel365 Charity fund has decided to show its appreciation to those on the front lines who are protecting the Land of Israel from its enemies.

That’s why the organization has taken the donations given to them by donors worldwide to buy pizza and soft drinks for Israel’s soldiers.

“We realize that sleeping in trenches and dodging bullets can build up an appetite,” said Israel365 founder Rabbi Tuly Weisz.

“We also understand that the food they’re being served leaves much to be desired. I see it as a national duty to spoil these heroes with something better.”

“For me, the pizza represents more than just a ‘delicacy.’ It’s the appreciation that these IDF troops need to maintain their morale while operating under conditions that most of us wouldn’t even consider” he added.

Ex-IDF special forces member and Israel365 editor David Sidman emphasized the importance of gestures like these while the country’s soldiers are at war saying: “In a football game, the players feed off of the enthusiasm of the crowd. During wars, the same principle applies. That’s why when soldiers find out that nations throughout the world are buying them pizza, for them, it’s about so much more than just pizza.”

If you’d like to show your appreciation for Israel’s warriors, feel free to sponsor pizza for IDF soldiers by clicking on the image below.