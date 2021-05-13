Sderot: 5-year-old boy killed by rocket from Gaza

A five-year-old boy was killed by a rocket in the southern city of Sderot on Wednesday. Ido Avigal, succumbed to his wounds after a rocket fired from Gaza managed to penetrate his bomb shelter killing the young boy.

Two others who were with Ido in the bomb shelter were seriously and moderately injured while three others were lightly injured. All were transported to local hospitals.

The failure of the bomb shelter to protect against the rocket is being investigated.

Avigal, who does not live in the building that was hit, was visiting his cousins to play with them. As of Thursday, more than 1,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza into Israel.