Massive fire on the Temple Mount; Al Aqsa engulfed in smoke [WATCH]

As violence raged on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem with Palestinian rioters throwing stones and fireworks at Israeli police, a fire broke out, engulfing the silver dome of the Al Aqsa Mosque in smoke. The scene was filmed by Israel365 correspondent Josh Wander.

Monday was Yom Yerushalayim (Jerusalem Day), the 54th anniversary of the IDF conquering the Temple Mount in the 1967 Six-Day War. As such, the Temple Mount Compound was supposed to be open to Jewish visitors but Jerusalem has been struck recently with a wave of violence focused on the Temple Mount, leading to the decision to close the site to Jews. The route of the annual Jerusalem Day parade was changed to detour around the Old City but rockets were fired at Jerusalem from Gaza leading to the parade being canceled.

This is a developing story and will be updated.