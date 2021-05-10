Mounting evidence reveals: Abbas behind deadly Jerusalem riots

Fatah: “Jerusalem – we’ll redeem it with our lives… We’ll sacrifice for Al-Aqsa until the last breath” – Fatah post after lethal shooting attack

Fatah calls for violence in Jerusalem, broadcasts and posts song inciting violence and terror day after lethal attack in which one Israeli was murdered

The day after the lethal shooting attack earlier this month in which one Israeli teenager was murdered, yet another song encouraging martyrdom-death and calling on Palestinians to “redeem Jerusalem with [their] lives” was posted by Abbas’ Fatah Movement on Facebook and broadcast on its TV channel Awdah.

Among the lyrics:

“This is Jerusalem, calling to its residents

And Jerusalem – we will redeem it with our lives” “O homeland, life is insignificant for your sake

This is Palestine that is like Paradise…

O Almighty Master of Heaven – defend it” “We will sacrifice for the sake of the Al-Aqsa Mosque until the last breath

We will turn the world upside down for the sake of this homeland…” [Awdah TV, Fatah-run Palestinian TV channel and Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, May 3, 2021]

Fatah chose to repeat this message amidst intense Arab riots in Jerusalem. It joins numerous similar messages transmitted by the PA to the Palestinian population. As Palestinian Media Watch reported yesterday, there is no doubt the PA and Fatah want violence. Only hours after the shooting attack that killed one Israeli, Fatah broadcast another song that encouraged more violence and terror with the words:​

“O self-sacrificing fighter – make sure your bullets hit the ‎target… O self-sacrificing fighter – cause the outbreak [of the ‎revolution] like a volcano… ignite it, ignite it everywhere” [Facebook page of the Fatah Movement – Nablus Branch, May 3, 2021]

The following is a longer excerpt of the lyrics of the song:

Lyrics: “Palestine, O my land, O stronghold of the knights

O name in my heart, O eye shadow on my eyelids

The land of love and peace

O revival of the religions

You have a giant people that has not stopped suffering This is Jerusalem, calling to its residents

And Jerusalem – we will redeem it with our lives O Prophet [Muhammad’s] Ascent to Heaven, and birthplace of Jesus

O most beautiful homeland in the entire world

We will raise it above the largest [of our cities] This is Jerusalem, calling to its residents

And Jerusalem – we will redeem it with our lives We are the people that has defied the hardships

O homeland, life is insignificant for your sake

This is Palestine that is like Paradise

O Almighty Master of Heaven – defend it This is Jerusalem, calling to its residents

And Jerusalem – we will redeem it with our lives A giant people that has gotten used to being tough

And the sun, we will cover it with our swords This is Jerusalem, calling to its residents

And Jerusalem – we will redeem it with our lives We will sacrifice for the sake of the Al-Aqsa Mosque until the last breath

We will turn the world upside down for the sake of this homeland…

This [Palestinian] people, this army, and its people who are protecting [the land]

The armored chests (i.e., bulletproof armor) does not protect [the Israeli soldiers] This is Jerusalem, calling to its residents

And Jerusalem – we will redeem it with our lives”

[Awdah TV, Fatah-run Palestinian TV channel and Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, May 3, 2021]

This song was posted and broadcast by Fatah the day after a shooting attack in which 1 Israeli was murdered:

Yehuda Gueta, Benaya Peretz, and Amichai Hala – three 19-year-old Israeli students who were wounded by Palestinian terrorist Muntasir Shalabi in a drive-by shooting attack at the Tapuach Junction near Ariel in the northern West Bank on May 2, 2021. Gueta died of his wounds and Peretz was seriously wounded in the attack. Shalabi was arrested on May 5, 2021.