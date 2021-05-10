On anniversary of Six-Day-War: The struggle for Temple Mt has been reignited

Israeli forces clash with protesters demonstrating against Israel's plan to demolish some houses of Palestinians in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on May 07, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israel is undergoing a wave of attacks on all fronts which includes rockets from Gaza, terrorist attacks in the Biblical homeland, and violent riots in the neighborhood surrounding the Tomb of Shimon the Righteous, a Kohen Gadol (High Priest) during the Second Temple period. But the worst violence, that on the Temple Mount, highlights the true nature of the conflict; and end-of-days pre-Messiah battle for the Mountain of God purchased by King David for fifty shekels of silver 3,000 years ago. The violence crescendoed on Monday, Yom Yerushalayim, the 54th anniversary of the IDF victory in the 1967 Six-Day War that opened all of Jerusalem to the Jews for the first time in 2,000 years.

Israeli forces still denying ambulances access to Damascus gate area, PRCS says. pic.twitter.com/MipqWDtVaU — Rania Zabaneh (@RZabaneh) May 8, 2021

Jews lose the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day

Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai announced on Sunday that the Temple Mount would be closed to Jews on Jerusalem Day despite having announced earlier in the week that it would be open to Jews. The police statement announced that freedom of worship, that is to day exclusively for Muslims, would remain in place on the Temple Mount, but that rioting would not be accepted.

The Arabs responded by intensifying the Temple Mount riots that were already taking place during the Ramadan prayers. A decision by the police on whether to allow the annual Jerusalem Day parade to take place as planned is still pending.

Arab media reported that approximately 200 people were y wounded in clashes on the Temple Mount between Israeli police and Arabs. Arabs threw massive amounts of stones and fireworks at police who responded with crowd control measures which included tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets. Hamas flags were displayed on the Temple Mount and placed on top of the Aqsa Mosque.

On the grounds of al-Aqsa Mosque a short time ago some Palestinians with Hamas flags chant ‘Jews, remember Khaybar, the army of Muhammad is returning.’ pic.twitter.com/nScZyP3O8H — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) May 10, 2021

The IDF’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, issued a warning to the Palestinians: “Israel will not tolerate attacks on its security or law and order, or the violation of stability. It’s a shame that violence and terrorist activity hijack the agenda from people’s welfare and the economy.”

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the right-wing Otzma Yehudit, said, “Violence and barbarism have won. The heads of the security establishment, whose policy of accepting every attack on Jews, which in the past day have become pogroms, are at fault. But more than they, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana [are], for allowing the police to fold. Whoever folds when it comes to the Temple Mount, folds when it comes to the Land of Israel as a whole.”

The terrorist organization, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), released a statement calling “on the masses in the Occupied Territories and the West Bank to immigrate to Jerusalem to defend Al-Aqsa, to turn this day into a day of total confrontation and intifada with the occupation, saying that the occupation must pay a heavy price for the crimes.”’

Arabs celebrating their 1967 Temple Mount Victory

Rabbi Nachman Kahana reacted to the situation with simple wisdom.

“If you put on a shirt and button the first button wrong, nothing that comes after will be right,” Rabbi Kahana said. “From the outset of the nation, the Israeli government related to the Arabs improperly by ignoring their express hatred for the Jews and their stated unwillingness to recognize the Jewish right to live in Israel, or anywhere, for that matter.”

Rabbi Kahana noted that Monday was Yom Yerushalayim, the day when Jews celebrated their victory on the Temple Mount.

“But Tuesday is an Arab holiday when they celebrate their victory on the Temple Mount in 1967,” Rabbi Kahana said. He noted that Dayan ordered that the Israeli flag be removed from the Temple Mount.

“It is only fitting that on their Jerusalem Day of victory they raise their flag on the Temple Mount,” Rabbi Kahana said. “Moshe Dayan, for some reason, perhaps even for personal interest, relinquished the Temple Mount the Day after it was conquered without even anything in return. For the Arabs, that was an even greater victory than what the Jews won on the day before.”

“And they are still winning while we are still living with the mistakes that were made. There is no solution today because the problem didn’t start today or even yesterday. The mistake was made in 1948 and is being made over and over.”

The end is clear

Rabbi Dov Begon, head of Machon Meir Yeshiva, was one of the soldiers who conquered the Temple Mount in 1967.

“The war for the Temple Mount has never ended,” Rav Begon said. “It has been fought for over 2,000 years already. This has always been the way of Ishmael as well.”

“But the end is clear,” Rav Begon said, quoting the Prophet Isaiah:

I will bring them to My sacred mount And let them rejoice in My house of prayer. Their burnt offerings and sacrifices Shall be welcome on My mizbayach; For My House shall be called A house of prayer for all peoples.” Isaiah 56:7

“There is no reason to panic,” Rabbi Begon said. “We have been praying for this, three times a day, for 2,000 years. And the prophets all told us what will be. No force on earth, no matter how cruel or angry, can stop this. If the Arabs are acting like this now, it is because they are panicking. They know the prophecies are all coming true and their time ruling in Israel is about to end.”