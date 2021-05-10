May 10, 2021
Riots take engulf Jerusalem: Police attacked, Jewish motorist lynched

by | May 10, 2021 | News Videos

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

Violent riots plague Jerusalem on the anniversary of the city’s liberation in the Six-day-war. The riots are reportedly being incited by the Palestinian Authority which led to the closure of the Temple Mount, the Western Wall, and even the Old City’s Damascus Gate.

In one incident caught on camera, a Jewish Israeli motorist was trapped by Arab rock-throwers. In an attempt to escape, the driver ran over one of the rioters but then his vehicle got stuck on a sidewalk pillar.

As his vehicle lay stuck, the rioters took advantage and began stoning him and his vehicle until a police officer broke it up.

Below is more footage of rioters attacking security forces in and around the Temple Mount.

