Riots take engulf Jerusalem: Police attacked, Jewish motorist lynched

Violent riots plague Jerusalem on the anniversary of the city’s liberation in the Six-day-war. The riots are reportedly being incited by the Palestinian Authority which led to the closure of the Temple Mount, the Western Wall, and even the Old City’s Damascus Gate.

In one incident caught on camera, a Jewish Israeli motorist was trapped by Arab rock-throwers. In an attempt to escape, the driver ran over one of the rioters but then his vehicle got stuck on a sidewalk pillar.

As his vehicle lay stuck, the rioters took advantage and began stoning him and his vehicle until a police officer broke it up.

حمايه شرطة الاحتلال للمستوطن الذي قام بتنفيذ عمليه الدهس ضد الفبسطينيين عند باب الاسباط في القدس pic.twitter.com/yi02WSxHLn — حركة فتح (@fatehorg) May 10, 2021

Below is more footage of rioters attacking security forces in and around the Temple Mount.

11 שוטרים נפצעו עד כה, שניים מהם פונו לבית חולים@hadasshtaif pic.twitter.com/GhgX6OO891 — גלצ (@GLZRadio) May 10, 2021