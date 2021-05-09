May 09, 2021
Iran: Mysterious Fire breaks out next to nuclear power plant

A massive blaze broke out in the city of Bushehr in southwest Iran adjacent to the country’s only active nuclear power facility on Friday , the semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Saturday.

Many in Bushehr with smartphones uploaded footage of the blaze to social media as bystanders distanced themselves from the smoke.

The fire’s cause is yet unknown, according to Iranian media. The Tasnim News Agency which is affiliated with the IRGC, reported that the blaze was “deliberate,” without offering further details.

Last summer, Bushehr experienced another large blaze at the Delvar Shipyard. Iran has suffered dozens of mysterious explosions and fires across the Islamic Republic since 2020. Many have occured near its nuclear facilities.
