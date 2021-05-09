Iran: Mysterious Fire breaks out next to nuclear power plant

A massive blaze broke out in the city of Bushehr in southwest Iran adjacent to the country’s only active nuclear power facility on Friday , the semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Saturday.

Many in Bushehr with smartphones uploaded footage of the blaze to social media as bystanders distanced themselves from the smoke.

Last night a fire broke out in Bushehr not far from Iran’s only nuclear power plant. pic.twitter.com/lJRRIrfKWa — Mike (@Doranimated) May 8, 2021 The fire’s cause is yet unknown, according to Iranian media. The Tasnim News Agency which is affiliated with the IRGC, reported that the blaze was “deliberate,” without offering further details. Watch: A massive fire engulfed in Bushehr city, Bushehr Province, #Iran. The cause of the fire still remains unknown. The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is also located in this city. Coordinates

28°49′46.64″N 50°53′09.46″E pic.twitter.com/lBi2UmtINM — Rich Kids of Tehran (@RKOTOfficial) May 7, 2021 Last summer, Bushehr experienced another large blaze at the Delvar Shipyard. Iran has suffered dozens of mysterious explosions and fires across the Islamic Republic since 2020. Many have occured near its nuclear facilities.