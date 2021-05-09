Iran: Mysterious Fire breaks out next to nuclear power plant

A massive blaze broke out in the city of Bushehr in southwest Iran adjacent to the country’s only active nuclear power facility on Friday , the semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Saturday.
Last night a fire broke out in Bushehr not far from Iran’s only nuclear power plant. pic.twitter.com/lJRRIrfKWa
— Mike (@Doranimated) May 8, 2021
Watch: A massive fire engulfed in Bushehr city, Bushehr Province, #Iran. The cause of the fire still remains unknown. The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is also located in this city. Coordinates
28°49′46.64″N 50°53′09.46″E pic.twitter.com/lBi2UmtINM
— Rich Kids of Tehran (@RKOTOfficial) May 7, 2021