Torah Codes: Lapid coalition will establish pre-Messiah left-wing rule of heresy

On Wednesday, President Reuven Rivlin announced that Yair Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid party, was given the mandate to form the next government of Israel. If Lapid succeeds in forming a coalition of parties totaling 62 seats, he will replace Netanyahu as the next prime minister of Israel. Netanyahu was given the mandate but failed to do so in the 28 days allotted to him. Yesh Atid garnered 17 seats in the last election as compared to 30 garnered by Likud.

Rivlin said, “I spoke with Bennett and Lapid and it was made clear to me that Bennett remains with seven recommendations while Lapid has 11 more recommendations and now has 56. MK Mansour Abbas wrote to me that he would cooperate with the person who received the most recommendations. Bennett made it clear to me that he would not rule out the option of setting up a government with Yair Lapid. Due to the movement of recommendations to Lapid, he has the best chance of forming a government that could win a Knesset vote of confidence. Returning the mandate to the Knesset in this situation would be a violation of the law. As part of my powers, I have informed Lapid that I have granted him the task of forming a government in which he might head of or serve as the alternate prime minister.”

Lapid expressed his preference for a unity government formed by a coalition of opposing parties. Toward this end, he began marathon negotiations with Naftali Bennett, head of the New Right.

“After two years of continuing political nightmare, Israeli society is wounded,” Lapid said. “A national unity government is not a compromise, it is the goal. We must set up a government that reflects the fact that we do not hate each other, and in which right and left and center work together to cope with the economic and security challenges.”

Netanyahu accused Bennett of masquerading as a right-wing leader while hiding a left-wing agenda.

, “Naftali Bennett spoke today about a government of national unity but this is an attempt to deceive the public. Everybody knows that he is seeking to set up a dangerous left-wing government.”

The end of days implications of this possible Israeli government was explained by Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson, a renowned expert in Torah codes. Rabbi Glazerson video uses special software to find hidden clues in equidistant letters in the Torah in order to reveal hints that help understand current events. Rabbi Glazerson began his video by citing a section of the Talmud (Sanhedrin 97a) that says, “The son of David will not come until the kingdom is converted to the belief of heretics.” The Talmud bases this astounding prediction on a verse in Leviticus dealing with the laws of leprosy:

if the Kohen sees that the eruption has covered the whole body—he shall pronounce the affected person clean; he is clean, for he has turned all white. Leviticus 13:13

“One is a leper and ritually impure only if he has a leprous mark, however small, but not if his skin is completely leprous,” the Talmud explains. “Similarly, the world will be redeemed only when the Jewish people reach their lowest point.”

“Obviously, this can be Lapid who is very much against the Torah,” Rabbi Glazerson said. “We see this from his political actions against Shabbat and also from his anti-religious political allies. Who knows? Maybe he will change the name of the country from Yisrael (straight to God) to ‘new Palestine’.”

Rabbi Glazerson noted that if Lapid does form a government and become the leader of Israel, this will undoubtedly fulfill the Talmud’s prediction of Israel converting to heresy.

“These people are like this, like lepers who appear white,” Rabbi Glazerson said. The rabbi then searched for clues in the Torah and was not disappointed. He found a table with many relevant terms that spanned Deuteronomy chapters 31-32. Rabbi Glazerson emphasized that Deuteronomy is the fifth book of the Torah and therefore many of the events of the fifth millennium, i.e. from the year 5,000 in the Hebrew calendar until the present, are hinted at in Deuteronomy.

Lapid’s name (לפיד) appears in red letters in the very center of the table. Intertwined in Lapid’s name (in purple letters) is the word for heresy (מינות, minor) as well as the word for ‘kingdom’ (מלכותmalchut, in yellow letters) and government (ממשל; memshal, in green letters). Attached to the base of Lapid’s name is the name of his rival, Bennett (בנט in black letters). In the center of the triangle formed by all these words is the focus of the conflict; Israel (ישראל in dark blue).

“The threats to Israel also appear,” Rabbi Glazerson noted, pointing to the word Lillth (לילית in black). Slightly more hidden are the disparate letters spelling out Samael (סמאל in purple letters). Rabbi Glazerson has frequently spoken about the evil forces associated kabbalistically with the left side, characterized by Lillith and Samael.

“It is not by chance that the left-wing is named as they are,” Rabbi Glazerson said to Israel365 News in a previous interview. “In Kabbalistic (mystical) terms, the left signifies din (judgment), which is characterized by limitation, or contraction.”

The word smole (left) has a hidden connotation in Hebrew connecting it to ‘Samael’, the main archangel of death. The rabbi explained that in Kabbalah (Jewish mysticism), the letters sin (ש) and samech (ס) are interchangeable. This exchange of letters makes the word smole (שמאל) (‘left’) identical to the name Samael (סמאל).

Rabbi Glazerson said that the left-wing combines the forces of Samael with Amalek.

“Samael is the angel of Amalek. The gematria (Hebrew numerology) of Samael, 131, plus the gematria of Amalek, 240, totals 371,” Rabbi Glazerson pointed out. “This precisely equals the gematria of smole (left). The left takes its strength from both Samael and from Amalek.”

“Anything that lessens life in the world is against Torah and against Moshiach as per the contractive nature of the left side of din,” Rabbi Glazerson said. “The left-wing promotes these things, like abortion, homosexuality, and euthanasia. They condemn the IDF in its battle against groups that openly call for death. The left claims they are doing it out of love and caring, but it is really because they draw their essence from the left side.”

The rabbi also found reason to hope. The words “You will see the Messiah” (משיח in red and תיראה in green) appear at the base of the table.

“This kind of government will bring so many troubles,” Rabbi Glazereson said. “There is no doubt what they want to do. But what will happen is that they will bring people to repent, and then we will see the Messiah. This is what the rabbis meant. That such a government will bring the truth out to the surface and not hide their agenda anymore. And then we will be Yisrael; straight to God.”

In a previous video, Rabbi Glazerson described hidden clues connecting Lapid to Amalek, the perennial enemy of Israel.