Gaza threatens war if Israel evicts Arab squatters from homes in Jerusalem

Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza are threatening missile escalation should Israel continue its eviction of illegal Arab squatters in the Shimon Hatzadik (Sheikh Jarrah) neighborhood in Jerusalem.

The Islamic Jihad, the second biggest terror group in Gaza after Hamas has warned: “If Israel doesn’t cease its war on Sheikh Jarrah in Jerusalem, they can expect a response that they never even considered.”

According to Israel’s public broadcasting, Kann News , the group also commented on the death of a ‘Palestinian’ who clashed with IDF forces in Samaria saying that “his blood was not spilled in vain.”

The Islamic Jihad was referring to a 16-year-old ‘Palestinian’ man who was killed on Wednesday by Israeli gunfire in a clash in northern Samaria.

The eviction of illegal Arab squatters in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood has turned the area into a flashpoint between local Arab residents and local Israeli residents as well as security forces trying to control the Arab mob.

0404 reports that on Wednesday, local Arabs beat a policewoman and tried to steal her gun. In another incident , Arabs threw stones at a Jewish man’s face which knocked him unconscious. The victim was subsequently evacuated to a local hospital.