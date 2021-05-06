ZAKA seeks counseling for trauma experienced in Mount Meron crush

The ZAKA international humanitarian aid organization was on the front lines of the identification of bodies during the Mount Meron crowd crush last week that took the lives of 45 worshippers while celebrating the Lag B’Omer holiday.

ZAKA has brought psychologists to ground zero at Mount Meron to help the organization’s volunteers cope with the horror that they experienced during last week’s tragic incident.

In a recent interview with Israel365 News, David Rose, the International Director of ZAKA, gave an exclusive interview from the front lines of the Mount Meron tragedy.

As Rose explains, every year, ZAKA is called to Mount Meron, but mainly to ensure that children don’t get lost, assisting with medical emergencies or search and rescue operations in case anyone goes missing.

Rose added that although they were prevented from arriving at the tomb last year due to covid restrictions, this year was supposed to be a celebratory event as a type of reunion was taking place at the site of the burial place of Rabbi Shimon Bar-Yochai, the author of the Zohar.

He then described the harrowing moments of how ZAKA’s volunteers instantly went from joy to emergency life-saving mode saying: “volunteers that were dancing minutes before with their friends were rushing to save lives and staying on for hours throughout the night.”