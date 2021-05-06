IDF ‘clubhouse’ converted into blood donation center for victims of Mount Meron tragedy

Lone IDF soldiers donate blood to victims of Mount Meron tragedy at the Israel365 Lone Soldier center (courtesy)

Earlier this week, Israel365 News reported that Israelis were coming out in droves to donate blood to victims of the Mount Meron crowd crush that resulted in 45 deaths.

Over 2,208 blood samples have been donated as of Sunday. Among the donors was none other than Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who gave blood at the Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

In fact, the supply and demand for blood in the tragedy’s aftermath is so great, that the Israel365 Lone Soldier Center was converted into a temporary headquarters for blood donation.

The Israel365 Lone Soldier center is a place where IDF soldiers can go on leave for rest and relaxation while on leave. The location also doubles as a yeshiva (seminary) where Israeli troops can learn the commandments of war between tours.

It is designed for IDF lone soldiers who come from the diaspora to voluntarily enlist in the Israeli military despite not being drafted as would a natural-born Israeli citizen.

The center was temporarily open to civilians looking to give blood as well.