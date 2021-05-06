Israel’s top rabbi: Learn more Bible as response to Mount Meron tragedy

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, considered to be both Israel and the world’s most highly-respected rabbi, published his comments on Tuesday regarding the notorious crowd crush in Mount Meron last week that resulted in 45 deaths. His opinion was published by the Yated Neeman ultra-Orthodox daily magazine in a response to questions that was asked by his son, Rabbi Yitzhak Shaul Kanievsky.

“I asked him what must be done to rectify and our leader, the giant of the Torah, responded: ‘[we] must strengthen ourselves in learning and observing of Torah,’ and he repeated it over and over,” his son said adding ‘and women should improve their modesty,’” Rabbi Yitzhak Shaul wrote.

Rabbi Kanievsky also said that women must be more strict in complying with the Biblical laws of modesty in an effort to “rectify the divine judgment” which caused the Mount Meron disaster last week.

As members of the ultra-orthodox community are searching for answers as to why such a disaster took place, many turned to who they consider the wisest rabbi alive today – Rabbi Kenievsky. Compounding the point, Rabbi Shaul admitted that he was asked by a lot of people to ask his father why the tragedy at Mount Meron on Lag Ba’omer occurred last week.

“[Kanievsky] responded that ‘It is a judgment from Heaven and we can’t know the Heavenly considerations,’” the rabbi’s son wrote.

Kanievsky’s son also said that his father added that people weren’t persistent enough with the Biblical laws of ritual hand-washing before eating bread adding that people need to have greater focus when they recite blessings to feel a closeness with God.