New type of ‘Fast’ day from Jerusalem to be observed by Christians worldwide [Watch]

A rather unique initiative has just been launched by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. IFCJ head Yael Eckstein is calling on Christians worldwide to observe a new ‘fast day’ on Thursday, May 6.
“We need to come together while focusing both on ourselves and our personal connection with God along with connecting to the rest of the world” Eckstein told Israel365 News.
The goal of this particular fast is to “awaken your heart to connect with God and to connect with one another” she added.
And unlike Yom Kippur or the 9th of Av, Thursday’s event won’t be a typical 24-hour food fast. According to Eckstein, his fast can be anything from “fasting from one meal or fasting from eating treats or fasting from speaking gossip or fasting from watching television – any sort of fast that will basically make you realize that today’s a day of prayer and introspection.”
Eckstein sees a divine message in the fact that tourists, specifically Christians, were unable to fly to Israel for the past year due to corona restrictions. “Christians who wanted to come to Israel this year and weren’t able to because of corona, what I hear God calling is where are you – just like in the Bible. And we have to always find new ways to say hineni, here I am God, I’m with you, coming together simply to pray – to pray for one another and give praise.”
She also relates her organization’s initiative to “the promise of Genesis 12:3 is the way to be above nature. That no matter what negativity is happening
when you pray for the peace of Jerusalem when you bless the people of Israel when you stand together for truth and justice and godliness and values, somehow God makes a promise that you will be blessed no matter what’s going on in the world.”
Eckstein emphasized the benefits of fasting saying: “It changes our hearts just by changing our routine and our norms.”
To join this global initiative, click here to go to the event on the IFCJ’s Facebook page.