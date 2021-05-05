New type of ‘Fast’ day from Jerusalem to be observed by Christians worldwide [Watch]

Eckstein sees a divine message in the fact that tourists, specifically Christians, were unable to fly to Israel for the past year due to corona restrictions. “Christians who wanted to come to Israel this year and weren’t able to because of corona, what I hear God calling is where are you – just like in the Bible. And we have to always find new ways to say hineni, here I am God, I’m with you, coming together simply to pray – to pray for one another and give praise.”