Biden hires anti-Israel ‘Soros agent’ to key position

Sarah Margon was recently nominated by Biden to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (screenshot)

Another name has been added to the long list of anti-Israel Biden appointees: Sarah Margon. And like so many Biden appointees, her career is full of hatred for Israel.

Sarah Margon: Boycotting Israel…and worse

Margon was recently nominated by Biden to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

Margon shocked many when she came out in favor of the boycott of Israel by Airbnb in 2018. “Airbnb to remove listings in Israeli settlements of occupied West Bank. Thanks @Airbnb for showing some good leadership here. Other companies should follow suit,” she tweeted. “Airbnb is playing a role by supporting the settlement real estate infrastructure — they’re perpetuating an illegal activity,” Margon ranted. “There is no way for a company…to do business in the settlements without violating the laws of occupation.”

But her position on boycotting Jews living in Judea and Samaria should come as no surprise since, at the time, she was heading the Human Rights Watch office in Washington D.C. The HRW issued a report supporting the boycott. The report made numerous false claims regarding the legal and human rights responsibility of Airbnb in allowing Israelis from Judea, Samaria, and neighborhoods in the eastern sections of Jerusalem to list their properties.

Consistent with this move, HRW advocates for the anti-Semitic Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement and recently issued a report falsely accusing Israel of apartheid. NGO Monitor wrote that HRW denies the legitimacy of Israel as the Jewish state while asserting that it is a crime for Jews to live anywhere in Judea and Samaria. HRW also condemned Israel’s legitimate efforts to combat terrorism.

In 2016, Margon actively called on all businesses to pull out of the “settlements.”

When, in his final days in office, President Obama withheld the veto, allowing the UN to declare Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria to be illegal, Margon praised the decision, tweeting, “Vote affirms illegality of settlements, longstanding US policy. Thank you @POTUS.”

Margon again displayed a baseless hatred for Israel when, in March 2020, she penned an op-ed for Just Security accusing Netanyahu of using the coronavirus pandemic for political gain.

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose hardline leadership has been threatened by multiple elections and multiple corruption scandals, has used Covid-19 fears to shut down Israeli courts,” she wrote. She has described Israel as a “repressive government”.

Her anti-Israel activism has even stepped over into outright anti-Semitism. When President Trump signed Executive Order 13899 on Combating Anti-Semitism at colleges, Margon complained that it “ostensibly addresses antisemitism. But in reality, it’s a bogus initiative geared to stifle free speech & go after those who might criticize Israel.”

Open Society Foundation: George Soros’ “Messianic fantasy”

Margon’s anti-Israel work at HRW earned her the position of director of foreign policy advocacy at the Open Society Foundation. Founded and funded by a $20 billion endowment from Jewish billionaire George Soros, the OSF is a powerful left-wing political entity and was even banned from Russia, Pakistan, and Turkey. The OSF has a special anti-Israel agenda, supporting groups like J Street, Adalah, and I’lam. The anti-Israel agenda of the OSF may be an offshoot of Soros’ conflicted personal identity.

Soros survived the Holocaust but grew up in what he described as a “Jewish, anti-Semitic home.” As a 13-year old boy, Soros helped his father sell forged documents to Jews trying to escape the Nazis. Soros later worked for a Hungarian fascist official who was confiscating Jewish property. Soros has expressed that he feels no guilt for his actions.

In a New Yorker interview, he discussed his sense of being a superhuman philanthropist. “God in the Old Testament has a number of attributes, you know. Like invisible– I was pretty invisible. Benevolent– I was pretty benevolent. All-seeing–I tried to be all-seeing. So I was playing it out.”

“I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood which I felt I had to control, otherwise they might get me into trouble,” Soros said. “But when I had made my way in the world, I wanted to indulge my fantasies to the extent that I could afford.”

Soros has compared Israel to the Nazis, defending Islamic terrorists who murder Jews.

Margon: Jewish?

Like Soros, Margon has Jewish ancestors and considers herself to be Jewish. After the 2018 shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue that killed 11, she tweeted, “We Jews are a small & intertwined community. We take care of & protect each other. We have to.”

But she doesn’t think her Jewish identity should influence her attitude towards Israel. In 2019, she tweeted, “Despite what Giuliani wants you to think, being Jewish is not decided by political preference or how you live your life or how much you support Israel. And it’s definitely not decided by Giuliani.”

Anti-Israel/Anti-Americ/Radical left

David Rubin, the author of Confronting Radicals: What America can learn from Israel, predicted that this trend of anti-Israel appointees would only continue and even grow worse.

“Biden is Obama part two, but he is not in control,” Rubin explained. “He is acting as a puppet and we are seeing this most clearly in his appointments. This is, of course, reflected in the resulting policies that are a continuation of Obama’s anti-Israel and essentially anti-American policies.”

“John Kerry, one of Obama’s key appointees, is a prime example,” Rubin. “He is the Climate czar, a made-up position with nebulous, therefore unlimited, purview. He just got exposed for leaking Israeli military intel to the Iranian regime. This typifies the anti-Israel/anti-American agenda of the radical left. It is important to note that John Kerry’s cavorted with Hanoi Jane Fonda. That was not a fluke. It intentional and it reflected his character which has not changed since then.”

Biden’s many anti-Israel appointees

Margon is only one of many anti-Israel Biden appointees. Maher Bitar, the senior director for Intelligence at the National Security Council, has a long history of anti-Israel activity.

Hady Amr, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs within the Department of State, stated that he was “inspired by the Palestinian intifada”. Amr has repeatedly advocated for dialogue and relations with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, both designated as terrorist organizations by the US State Department.

Reema Dodin, the Deputy Director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs, argued that “suicide bombers were the last resort of a desperate people,” essentially justifying suicide bombers.

Uzra Zeya, nominated to serve as Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights in the Biden Administration, has a long record of denouncing the “Israel lobby” and the “secret money” it uses to control American politicians, to become undersecretary for civilian security, democracy, and human rights.

Biden nominated Samantha Power to head the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) while elevating the position to include a seat on the National Security Council (NSC). In 2013 when Power was nominated for U.S. Ambassador to the UN (a position in which Power helped adopt the worst anti-Israel UN Security Council resolution in history, a policy she has pursued at every opportunity.

Biden also nominated Wendy Sherman for Deputy Secretary of State. Sherman described terrorist attacks as mere “nagging disruptions from the Palestinian side.”

The list of anti-Israel Biden appointees, compiled by the Zionist Organization of America, is disturbingly extensive.