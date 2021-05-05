Israel365’s Rabbi Tuly Weisz distributes donations to those who lost family in Mount Meron Tragedy [Watch]

Ultra orthodox jews attend the funeral of Abraham Ambon, one of the victims of the Meron tragedy, where 45 people were crushed to death 3 nights ago, and several more injured, during a Lag b'Omer mass event, in Jerusalem, May 3, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Thanks to the support from friends of Israel worldwide, Israel365’s Rabbi Tuly Weisz was able to distribute donations to the families who suffered the loss of a loved one in the devastating crowd crush in Mount Meron on Lag B’Omer that resulted in the death of 45 people last week. In the videos below, Rabbi Weisz can be seen touring the homes of various families who are now sitting shiva, the seven-day Jewish mourning period, The rabbi is only donating the money that was contributed by friends of Israel worldwide. He also listened to the heartbreaking and inspirational stories of the victims and providing comfort to their families as written in the Book of Isaiah:

Comfort, oh comfort My people, Says your God. (Isaiah 40:1)

Rabbi Tuly listened to Gershon who told the incredible story about how Dovi Steinmetz of Montreal and Yossi Cohen of Cleveland spent the final moments of their lives trying to save the lives of two young children on Mount Meron. Gershon has taken upon himself the holy task of gathering the bank account information from every victim’s family to ensure that 100% of the proceeds given to Israel365 make it to the recipients.

Rabbi Tuly also visited the home of David Kraus, who was also killed in the Lag Be’Omer crush. Krauss was the father of nine children who are now left without their family’s rock and breadwinner. And although their small apartment is falling apart, any donation received will go directly to the healthcare needs of the children, one of whom is deaf.

The rabbi then speaks To Rabbi Shalom Morris, uncle of Donny Morris, 18, who also died in the Mount Meron tragedy.

The next stop was the home of 15-year-old Nachman Kirschbaum. Kirschbaum left behind a twin brother, a 6-year-old sister with cancer, and a large grieving family. Rabbi Tuly explained to the family how so many strangers – Jews and non-Jews – share in their pain and offer love and support.

To join the global effort and help these families who suffered such tragic loss put food on their tables, donate to the Israel365 Mount Meron Emergency Relief Fund today.