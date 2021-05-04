Eyewitness at Mount Meron tragedy speaks out

Following the tragic crowd crush on the Lag B’Omer holiday on Mount Meron where 45 people died and hundreds were injured, Israel365 News’ Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz interviewed Aviva Spiegel, an eyewitness who was at the scene of Israel’s worst peacetime tragedy.

Spiegel’s testimony, describes the harrowing moments of the crush. She recalled the stretchers and helicopters flying overhead. The experience also helped her bond with strangers who all began reciting Psalms together.

Spiegel called the tragedy a “heart attack” saying: “There was a clogged artery and there’s just like a rush…couldn’t get through. It was blocked.”

She criticized those looking for someone to blame reminding the viewers that it was God who didi it saying: “Hashem did this. Hashem could do anything.”