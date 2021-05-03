Three Israelis injured, two critically in Samaria drive-by shooting

Three 19-year-old Jewish students were injured in a drive-by shooting terror attack, at the Tapuach junction, near the city of Ariel in Samaria on Sunday.

Two of the injured were evacuated to the hospital in critical condition. One sustained light injuries. The incident occurred as a car pulled up alongside a bus stop, and the driver or passenger opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Israel Defense Forces troops in the area fired at the fleeing vehicle. A search is now underway for the terrorists.

David Rubin, the author of Confronting Radicals: What America can learn from Israel, told Israel365 News that the terror attack stemmed from a new political climate in the PA, even connecting it to Biden’s presidency saying: “There are three reasons for the timing of this attack:

1. Joe Biden recently gave a green light to the Palestinian terrorists, via his unconditional resumption of $300 million in financial aid to the PA.

2. Exploitation of the current Israeli political turmoil and divisions.

3. Palestinian political turmoil and division – When they are divided, the various factions compete by launching terror attacks against Israelis. That’s how they gain popularity with the Palestinian public.”

“I send best wishes for the recovery of the people who were wounded in the vicious shooting attack at Tapuach junction,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the shooting. “The security forces are in pursuit of the terrorists, and I am certain that they will apprehend them as soon as possible.”

“We will not allow terrorism to raise its head and we will strike our enemies with force,” he added.

Earlier in the day, IDF soldiers shot a Palestinian woman carrying a knife at the Gush Etzion junction in Judea and reportedly attempting a stabbing attack. The terrorist, pointing her knife at IDF soldiers as she approached them did not respond to commands to drop the weapon or to a warning shot in the air. A soldier then shot the woman in the leg. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of her wounds.