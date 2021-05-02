The names and faces of those who died at Mount Meron

Some of the people killed in the stampede at Lag B’Omer celebrations on Mount Meron were laid to rest on Saturday night, with the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine having identified the 45 bodies by Sunday.

The following is a list of those whose names were released by Sunday morning:

Menachem Zakbach (24) from Modiin Illit

David Kraus (33) from Beit Shemesh

Yosef Amram Tauber, an American citizen

Rabbi Eliezer Mordechai Goldberg (37) from Betar Illit

Eliezer Tzvi Youzef (26) from the United States

Eliyahu Cohen (16) from Betar Illit

Simcha Bunim Diskind (23) from Beit Shemesh

Shimon Matalon (37) from Betar Illit

Rabbi Hanoch Slod (52) from Ashdod

Moshe Ben-Shalom (20) from Bnei Brak

Yonatan Chevroni (27) from Givat Shmuel

Haim Rach from Beit Shemesh

Yishai Mualem (17)

Yedidiya Asher Fogel (22) from Jerusalem

Eliezer Yitzhok Koltai (13) from Jerusalem

Rabbi Yehuda Leib Rubin (27) from Beit Shemesh

Moshe Levy (14) from Bnei Brak

Shmuel Zvi Klagsbald (43) from Beitar Illit

Yosef Mastorov (17), a yeshiva student from Ramle

Haim Seller (24) from Jerusalem

Dubi Steinmetz (21) from Montreal, studying at a Jerusalem yeshiva

Yaakov Elchanan Strakovsky (20) from Elad

Nahman Kirshbaum (15) from Beit Shemesh

Yosef Yehuda Levy (17) from Rechasim

Rabbi Ariel Tzadik (56) from Jerusalem

Daniel Morris (19) from New Jersey

Rabbi Eliezer Gafner (52) from Jerusalem

Yisrael Ankawa (24) from Jerusalem

Avrohom Daniel Ambon (21) from Argentina

Yosef Greenbaum (22) from Haifa

Pinchas Menachem Knoblowitz (21) from New York

Elkana Shiloh (28) from Jerusalem

Yedidya Hayut (13)

Moshe Tzarfati (65) from Jerusalem

Ariel Achdut (20) from Jerusalem

Shlomo Zalman Leibowitz (19) from Safed

Yosef Kahan from Cleveland

Mordechai Yoel Fakata (24)

Chen Doron (41) from Holon

Moshe Bergman (24) from England

Two sets of siblings were also among the victims:

Moshe Engelrad (14) and Yehoshua Engelrad (9) from Jerusalem

Yosef David Elchadad (18) and Moshe Mordechai Elchadad (12) from Jerusalem

Hassidic singer Rabbi Shraga Gestetner (35) from Montreal, who came to Israel specifically for the Lag B’Omer celebrations, was also killed in the disaster. He was buried in Jerusalem on Friday afternoon, but with no immediate family present in Israel to attend the funeral.