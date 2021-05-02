The names and faces of those who died at Mount Meron

Some of the people killed in the stampede at Lag B’Omer celebrations on Mount Meron were laid to rest on Saturday night, with the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine having identified the 45 bodies by Sunday.
The following is a list of those whose names were released by Sunday morning:
Menachem Zakbach (24) from Modiin Illit
David Kraus (33) from Beit Shemesh
Yosef Amram Tauber, an American citizen
Rabbi Eliezer Mordechai Goldberg (37) from Betar Illit
Eliezer Tzvi Youzef (26) from the United States
Eliyahu Cohen (16) from Betar Illit
Simcha Bunim Diskind (23) from Beit Shemesh
Shimon Matalon (37) from Betar Illit
Rabbi Hanoch Slod (52) from Ashdod
Moshe Ben-Shalom (20) from Bnei Brak
Yonatan Chevroni (27) from Givat Shmuel
Haim Rach from Beit Shemesh
Yishai Mualem (17)
Yedidiya Asher Fogel (22) from Jerusalem
Eliezer Yitzhok Koltai (13) from Jerusalem
Rabbi Yehuda Leib Rubin (27) from Beit Shemesh
Moshe Levy (14) from Bnei Brak
Shmuel Zvi Klagsbald (43) from Beitar Illit
Yosef Mastorov (17), a yeshiva student from Ramle
Haim Seller (24) from Jerusalem
Dubi Steinmetz (21) from Montreal, studying at a Jerusalem yeshiva
Yaakov Elchanan Strakovsky (20) from Elad
Nahman Kirshbaum (15) from Beit Shemesh
Yosef Yehuda Levy (17) from Rechasim
Rabbi Ariel Tzadik (56) from Jerusalem
Daniel Morris (19) from New Jersey
Rabbi Eliezer Gafner (52) from Jerusalem
Yisrael Ankawa (24) from Jerusalem
Avrohom Daniel Ambon (21) from Argentina
Yosef Greenbaum (22) from Haifa
Pinchas Menachem Knoblowitz (21) from New York
Elkana Shiloh (28) from Jerusalem
Yedidya Hayut (13)
Moshe Tzarfati (65) from Jerusalem
Ariel Achdut (20) from Jerusalem
Shlomo Zalman Leibowitz (19) from Safed
Yosef Kahan from Cleveland
Mordechai Yoel Fakata (24)
Chen Doron (41) from Holon
Moshe Bergman (24) from England
Two sets of siblings were also among the victims:
Moshe Engelrad (14) and Yehoshua Engelrad (9) from Jerusalem
Yosef David Elchadad (18) and Moshe Mordechai Elchadad (12) from Jerusalem
Hassidic singer Rabbi Shraga Gestetner (35) from Montreal, who came to Israel specifically for the Lag B’Omer celebrations, was also killed in the disaster. He was buried in Jerusalem on Friday afternoon, but with no immediate family present in Israel to attend the funeral.