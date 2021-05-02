May 02, 2021
The names and faces of those who died at Mount Meron

Comfort, oh comfort My people, Says your God. Isaiah 40:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

The annual gathering at Mt Meron for Lag B'Omer 2021 (Flash 90)

Some of the people killed in the stampede at Lag B’Omer celebrations on Mount Meron were laid to rest on Saturday night, with the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine having identified the 45 bodies by Sunday.

The following is a list of those whose names were released by Sunday morning:

Menachem Zakbach (24) from Modiin Illit

Menachem Zakbach. Credit: Courtesy.

David Kraus (33) from Beit Shemesh

David Kraus. Credit: Courtesy.

Yosef Amram Tauber, an American citizen

Yosef Amram Tauber. Credit: Courtesy.

Rabbi Eliezer Mordechai Goldberg (37) from Betar Illit

Rabbi Eliezer Mordechai Goldberg. Credit: Courtesy.

Eliezer Tzvi Youzef (26) from the United States

Eliezer Tzvi Youzef. Credit: Courtesy.

Eliyahu Cohen (16) from Betar Illit

Eliyahu Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.

Simcha Bunim Diskind (23) from Beit Shemesh

Simcha Bunim Diskind. Credit: Courtesy.

Shimon Matalon (37) from Betar Illit

Shimon Matalon. Credit: Courtesy.

Rabbi Hanoch Slod (52) from Ashdod

Rabbi Hanoch Slod. Credit: Courtesy.

Moshe Ben-Shalom (20) from Bnei Brak

Moshe Ben-Shalom. Credit: Courtesy.

Yonatan Chevroni (27) from Givat Shmuel

Yonatan Chevroni. Credit: Courtesy.

Haim Rach from Beit Shemesh

Haim Rach. Credit: Courtesy.

Yishai Mualem (17)

Yishai Mualem. Credit: Courtesy.

Yedidiya Asher Fogel (22) from Jerusalem

Yedidiya Asher Fogel. Credit: Courtesy.

Eliezer Yitzhok Koltai (13) from Jerusalem

Eliezer Yitzhok Koltai. Credit: Courtesy.

Rabbi Yehuda Leib Rubin (27) from Beit Shemesh

Rabbi Yehuda Leib Rubin. Credit: Courtesy.

Moshe Levy (14) from Bnei Brak

Moshe Levy. Credit: Courtesy.

Shmuel Zvi Klagsbald (43) from Beitar Illit

Shmuel Zvi Klagsbald. Credit: Courtesy.

Yosef Mastorov (17), a yeshiva student from Ramle

Yosef Mastorov. Credit: Courtesy.

Haim Seller (24) from Jerusalem

Haim Seller. Credit: Courtesy.

Dubi Steinmetz (21) from Montreal, studying at a Jerusalem yeshiva

Dubi Steinmetz. Credit: Courtesy.

Yaakov Elchanan Strakovsky (20) from Elad

Yaakov Elchanan Strakovsky. Credit: Courtesy.

Nahman Kirshbaum (15) from Beit Shemesh

Nahman Kirshbaum. Credit: Courtesy.

Yosef Yehuda Levy (17) from Rechasim

Yosef Yehuda Levy. Credit: Courtesy.

Rabbi Ariel Tzadik (56) from Jerusalem

Rabbi Ariel Tzadik. Credit: Courtesy.

Daniel Morris (19) from New Jersey

Daniel Morris. Credit: Courtesy.

Rabbi Eliezer Gafner (52) from Jerusalem

Rabbi Eliezer Gafner. Credit: Courtesy.

Yisrael Ankawa (24) from Jerusalem

Yisrael Ankawa. Credit: Courtesy.

Avrohom Daniel Ambon (21) from Argentina

Avrohom Daniel Ambon. Credit: Courtesy.

Yosef Greenbaum (22) from Haifa

Yosef Greenbaum. Credit: Courtesy.

Pinchas Menachem Knoblowitz (21) from New York

Pinchas Menachem Knoblowitz. Credit: Courtesy.

Elkana Shiloh (28) from Jerusalem

Elkana Shiloh. Credit: Courtesy.

Yedidya Hayut (13)

Yedidya Hayut. Credit: Courtesy.

Moshe Tzarfati (65) from Jerusalem

Moshe Tzarfati. Credit: Courtesy.

Ariel Achdut (20) from Jerusalem

Ariel Achdut. Credit: Courtesy.

Shlomo Zalman Leibowitz (19) from Safed

Shlomo Zalman Leibowitz. Credit: Courtesy.

Yosef Kahan from Cleveland

Yosef Kahan. Credit: Courtesy.

Mordechai Yoel Fakata (24)

Mordechai Yoel Fakata. Credit: Courtesy.

Chen Doron (41) from Holon

Chen Doron. Credit: Courtesy.

Moshe Bergman (24) from England

Moshe Bergman. Credit: Courtesy.

Two sets of siblings were also among the victims:

Moshe Engelrad (14) and Yehoshua Engelrad (9) from Jerusalem

Moshe and Yehoshua Engelrad. Credit: Courtesy.

Yosef David Elchadad (18) and Moshe Mordechai Elchadad (12) from Jerusalem

Yosef David and Moshe Mordechai Elchadad. Credit: Courtesy.

Hassidic singer Rabbi Shraga Gestetner (35) from Montreal, who came to Israel specifically for the Lag B’Omer celebrations, was also killed in the disaster. He was buried in Jerusalem on Friday afternoon, but with no immediate family present in Israel to attend the funeral.

Hassidic singer Rabbi Shraga Gestetner. Credit: Courtesy.

