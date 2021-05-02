May 02, 2021
JERUSALEM WEATHER

Israel comes out in droves to donate blood to Mt Meron victims: 2,200 blood donations

by | May 2, 2021 | Inspiration

He who is generous to the poor makes a loan to Hashem; He will repay him his due. Proverbs 19:17 (The Israel BibleTM)

IDF soldier donates blood (courtesy: Flash90)

ParlerGab

Following the tragedy at Israel’s Mount Meron on Thursday night in which 45 people were killed and many more injured, blood donation sites were set up nationwide on Friday.

The public answered the call, and by the close of business, 2,208 donations had been collected. Donors included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who gave blood at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu donates blood at Shaarei Tzedek hospital in Jerusalem, April 30, 2021. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.

“Like many citizens of Israel, I have come to donate blood as an act of solidarity with the injured and with the terrible tragedy that occurred here. At critical times, our people come together and this is also what we are doing now,” said Netanyahu, according to a statement from his office.

Magen David Adom thanked the public for their quick response, and urged people who haven’t donated yet to do so.

ParlerGab