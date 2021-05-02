May 02, 2021
International outpouring of support (even from Israel’s enemies) following Mt Meron stampede

In those days, ten men from nations of every tongue will take hold—they will take hold of every Yehudi by a corner of his cloak and say, “Let us go with you, for we have heard that Hashem is with you.” Zechariah 8:23 (The Israel BibleTM)

Israeli rescue forces and police at the scene after a mass fatality scene during the celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Lag Baomer on Mt. Meron, in northern Israel on April 30, 2021. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90

Following the Lag B’Omer tragedy at Mt Meron on Thursday, condolences were sent to Israel from across the globe by both allies…and even foes.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas wrote a letter to President Rivlin Rivlin expressing sadness “for the tragedy that claimed the lives of dozens of victims,” adding, “we are praying for the victims and hope for the recovery of those injured.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah II called Rivlin and offered condolences, Rivlin’s office said.

The Bahraini Foreign Minister sent a letter to his Israeli counterpart to extend its remorse over the “terrible tragedy at Mount Meron, which claimed the lives of 45 people.”

The United Arab Emirates also expressed its condolences in a tweet posted in Hebrew and English on Twitter.

Leaders from around the world also responded. President Biden called PM Netanyahu to offer condolences.

“The United States stands with the people of Israel, and with Jewish communities the world over, in mourning the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron,” Biden said. “The loss of life among worshipers practicing their faith is heartbreaking. I have instructed my team to offer our assistance to the government and people of Israel as they respond to the disaster and care for the wounded.”

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth released a statement on social media, saying, “I was deeply saddened by news of the disaster at the Lag B’Omer festival in Meron. Israel.”

She added, “My thoughts are with all those who have been injured, and the friends and families of those who lost their lives. They have my deepest sympathies.”

 

