Female terrorist tries to stab IDF soldiers, gets shot

The harrowing moments leading up to the shooting of a female terrorist in the Gush Etzion junction on Sunday were caught on camera. In the video, one can see the terrorist slowly approaching two IDF troops who draw their guns and warn her to put the knife down.

The terrorist ignores their call, even after one of the soldiers fires a warning shot into the air. Eventually, the troops were left with no choice but to shoot the female jihadist.

She was ultimately shot in the leg and subsequently treated for her injuries.

This incident came just two days after a similar attempted terrorist stabbing of a police officer about 2 miles north of the Gush Etzion junction at the Efrat junction on Friday. There, the stabber also approached a police officer with intent to murder and was also shot by security forces as seen in the video below: