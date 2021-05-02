Iran: Mysterious explosion decimates chemical plant near nuclear facility [Watch]

A chemical factory near the Iranian city of Qom went up in smoke on Sunday, ABC reports. At least two firefighters were among the injured in the massive blaze.

Videos circulating on social media show heavy black smoke emitting from the Movaledan chemical factory which is in the area of Qom. Aside from being one of the Islamic Republic’s prominent religious cities, Qom is also located about 40 kilometers south of Iran’s nuclear facility.

💥 Irán: Gran explosión en QOM, al parecer se trataría de una planta química… En desarrollo pic.twitter.com/K6lpYOn01E — Roxero (@Roxero_Chile) May 2, 2021

The blaze’s cause was not immediately reported.

Twenty firetrucks along with 150 firefighters were deployed to the site. The ISNA, a semi-official news agency quoted from the Qom fire department spokesman Hamid Karimi who stated that the firemen were able to prevent the fire from reaching alcohol tanks. However, there have been several explosions as well as two firetrucks that caught fire.

Two firemen were also injured. One is in critical condition, ISNA reports.