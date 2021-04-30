With over 40 rockets fired at Israel this week from Gaza, it is reassuring to watch the highly effective anti-missile system in action.
Recent Headlines
- The Iron Dome in action
- Fatah declares “religious war” in Jerusalem; “We are Allah’s hand”
- EU Parliament passes resolution censuring UNRWA for teaching hate in schools
- Former Israeli ambassadors say Kerry’s history of conflict with Israel lends weight to Iranian accusation
- TRAGEDY: At least 44 dead and over 150 injured in stampede at Lag Ba’Omer gathering on Mt. Meron
- IsraAID to provide oxygen concentrators, supplies to India in midst of COVID crisis
- Man responsible for US ambassador’s death in Benghazi to become US ambassador to Israel
- Hebrew University researcher, part of international study, finds COVID-19 raises risk of stroke, even in younger, asymptomatic victims