Israeli Lawmaker calls for tribes of Israel to be judged according to Ezekiel’s Prophecy

Freshmen Knesset member attorney Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) delivered his opening address in the Knesset on Wednesday. Rothman decried an over-arching justice system that he believes involves themselves in handing down sentences in matters unrelated to their role.

Organized anarchy

During the speech, Rothman blamed Israel’s judges for causing “organized anarchy” which he says is the reason “there is no kingdom in Israel.”

“Unlike the judges from the days of yore whereby the tribe of Dan would judge Sampson, the tribe of Ephram – Gidon and the tribe of Judah – Othniel, here it turns out that all of the judges come from one tribe.”

Decrying anti-religious decisions brought down by Israel’s High Court, Rothman said that “unlike the old days where judges would let the divine spirit guide them, which was fitting for the holy nation in the Holy Land, the judges of today are influenced by foreign ideology.”

He lamented the corruption in Israel’s justice system saying that the “return to Zion is in danger.”

A comparison to the Tribe of Judah

Rothman expressed concern that the High Court micromanages aspects of Israeli life unnecessarily and excessively. But he also expressed an understanding for such a phenomenon since Israel is a Jewish nation adding that “the tribe of Judah was resistant to allowing autonomy to other tribes.”

“King david realized that the tribe of Judah wasn’t simple.” He explained adding that David was a warrior and not a bridge builder. But Joseph, on the other hand, was indeed a peacemaker he asserts.

A visibly choked up Rothman then explained that Joseph’s bridge, which included “Zebulun and Simon, Issachar and Gad, Dan and Naftali, and believe it or not, Benjamin.”

“And in order to teach the nation of Israel to get along, they need to look to the Book of Genesis which explains how our forefathers behaved morally. And the Book of Deuteronomy teaches us how to do what’s right in God’s eyes. And yes – even the Book of Judges, that teaches us how to live without a king. It is possible if you give each tribe a little bit of breathing room to find its own path.”

A Biblical demand

Rothman then explained that he demands what is written in the Book of Ezekiel:

And you, O mortal, take a stick and write on it, “Of Yehuda and the Israelites associated with him”; and take another stick and write on it, “Of Yosef—the stick of Efraim—and all the House of Yisrael associated with him (Ezekiel 37:16)

“I want Ephraim not to be jealous of Judah and that Judah won’t arrest Ephraim” he said.

“And the beauty of agreements and compromises and dialogues that never end, that the justice system is incapable of providing for me.”

“I do not want to bring down the justice system, rather I demand that the justice system remember the words of Rabbi Gamliel; on three things the world stands: judgment, truth, and peace” he added.

“The justice system has a monopoly on judgment, has no truth, and has no idea what peace even is.”

Rothman concluded with a passage from Psalms:

For the sake of my kin and friends, I pray for your well-being; for the sake of the house of Hashem our God, I seek your good. (Psalms 122:8-9)