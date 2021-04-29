America’s demise has come and it was all prophesied by Obadiah, Rabbi reveals

Washington, DC – January 10, 2020: The U.S. flag being flown upside down as a sign of distress by a protester outside of the U.S. Capitol during the Fire Drill Friday demonstration. (Shutterstock)

In a recent lecture, Rabbi Isser Z Weisberg declared that era of America as we know it was finished as soon as president Joe Biden was elected.

“The American dream is dead and buried. On November 3rd, 2020 the American dream took its last breath. It last was laid to rest on January 6, 2021.”

“It sounds depressing but…it is actually a cause for celebration.” Rabbi Weisberg also noted that America’s “demise” took place 3,333 after God gave the nation of Israel the Ten Commandments on Mount Sinai. Doomed from the outset He explains that the United States was doomed to self-destruct from the get-go. That’s because America’s foundations enabled anyone to say whatever they want and make as much money as they want has enabled “giant corporate media enterprise to brainwash half of our fellow citizens.” The rabbi also lamented the monopoly that big tech has on online information saying that America has enabled “billion-dollar corporations that control the internet to control the flow of information everybody relies on.”

Obadiah’s vision

The rabbi sees America as the modern-day Edom reminding his viewers that the “phenomena that the last manifestation of Edom will self-destruct have already been extensively developed by the great Jewish mystics centuries ago.”

He adds that this was also predicted by the prophet Obadiah.

“Obadiah was the chief butler in the house of the wicked king Ahab and his miserable wife Jezebel. He risked his life to save 100 prophets from certain death. At the hands of Jezebel, he was rewarded by God and given the gift of prophecy. his entire prophetic book consists of one chapter entirely about the destruction of Edom.”

Rabbi Weisberg explains how ironically, Obadiah was a convert from the nation of Edom, and yet he is also the one who ultimately brings about Edom’s demise. This phenomenon is related back to his original assessment that America’s “own foundational underpinnings ended up destroying her.”

He then refers to several passages from the book of Obadiah:

Thus said my God concerning Edom: I will make you least among nations, You shall be most despised. (Obadiah 1:1-2) Should you nest as high as the eagle, Should your eyrie be lodged ‘mong the stars, Even from there I will pull you down declares Hashem (Obadiah 1:4) I will make the wise vanish from Edom, Understanding from Esau’s mount. (Obadiah 1:8)

The rabbi makes a direct connection with this prophecy to America today calling it “tiny people with lots of money and power but no wisdom.”

What Jeremiah said

He then refers to another prophecy, this time from the Book of Jeremiah:

Concerning Edom. Thus said the lord of Hosts: Is there no more wisdom in Teman? Has counsel vanished from the prudent? Has their wisdom gone stale? (Jeremiah 49:7)

Rabbi Weisberg explains that Edom, who is now America, is an offshoot of Jacob’s brother Esau, who will always be at odds with the nation of Israel saying that America is the “final manifestation of the empire of Edom the progeny of Esau destined from his inception to oppose Jacob.” He backs up his assessment citing what is written about a pregnant Rebecca in Genesis 25:

“Two nations are in your womb, Two separate peoples shall issue from your body; One people shall be mightier than the other, And the older shall serve the younger.” (Genesis 25:23)

The struggle between Esau and Jacob could be seen in the rise of the Roman empire that destroyed the second Jewish temple he asserts.

“Rome morphed into Christian civilization which brought upon the jews enormous pain and misery.” The rabbi adds that Christian civilization eventually evolved into Nazi Germany. Lamenting Washington’s apathy towards Jewish suffering during the Holocaust, he explains that although America was on “its way to greatness…it was not meant to be.”

“Now the mighty force of Edom, which terrorized the world for centuries and then dominated the civilized world until today, has dissipated into nothingness.” More prophets predict Edom’s demise Comparing Washington’s demise to the Biblical city of Jericho, the rabbi said: “this great edifice which was to shine its light upon the rest of the world has sunk into the ground like the walls of Jericho never to emerge again as a force to be reckoned with.” Rabbi Weisberg compounds his assertion quoting Isaiah 34 where he prophesies about Edom: Its nobles and all its lords shall be nothing. (Isaiah 34:12) Rabbi Weisberg also notes how the prophet Daniel foresaw Edom’s demise: there was a fourth beast—fearsome, dreadful, and very powerful, with great iron teeth—that devoured and crushed, and stamped the remains with its feet. It was different from all the other beasts which had gone before it (Danial 7:7) As I looked on, Thrones were set in place, And the Ancient of Days took His seat. His garment was like white snow, And the hair of His head was like lamb’s wool. His throne was tongues of flame; Its wheels were blazing fire. (Daniel 7:9) The beast was killed as I looked on; its body was destroyed and it was consigned to the flames. (Daniel 7:11) The coming of Messiah Rabbi Weisberg then quoted the Babylonian Talmud who predicts this very sequence of events right before the Messiah’s arrival: I received the tradition that in the generation preceding the coming of the messiah the wisdom of the academics will stink those that fear God will be despised the generation will lose its human face and truth will disappear nowhere to be found (Babylonian Talmud page 97:B) He explains that America’s demise was enabled by Republicans like former Vice President Mike Pence who refused to contest the integrity of the elections as he believed he didn’t have the constitutional authority to do so. The rabbi decried support for the decision from conservative leaders like Ben Shapiro. That’s because the left plays dirty to consolidate power while the right is caught up in “formalities” rather than focusing on outmaneuvering their counterparts. The Judeo-Christian values of the right will never win the war if they are concerned with the constitution – a document written by mortals. Instead, the rabbi suggests – “what should guide us is the will of God, who is the one who defines morality and integrity.” “Instead of focusing all our energy and following the imperfect wording of a 230-year-old man-made document, what Mike Pence should have said; was I don’t know the exact nature of my role assigned to me by the authors of the constitution, but I do know that there is a God in heaven and I have no intention of opening these envelopes when there are millions upon millions of Americans who are being ignored.”