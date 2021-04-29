America’s demise has come and it was all prophesied by Obadiah, Rabbi reveals

In a recent lecture, Rabbi Isser Z Weisberg declared that era of America as we know it was finished as soon as president Joe Biden was elected.
“The American dream is dead and buried. On November 3rd, 2020 the American dream took its last breath. It last was laid to rest on January 6, 2021.”
Doomed from the outset
Obadiah’s vision
The rabbi sees America as the modern-day Edom reminding his viewers that the “phenomena that the last manifestation of Edom will self-destruct have already been extensively developed by the great Jewish mystics centuries ago.”
He adds that this was also predicted by the prophet Obadiah.
“Obadiah was the chief butler in the house of the wicked king Ahab and his miserable wife Jezebel. He risked his life to save 100 prophets from certain death. At the hands of Jezebel, he was rewarded by God and given the gift of prophecy. his entire prophetic book consists of one chapter entirely about the destruction of Edom.”
Rabbi Weisberg explains how ironically, Obadiah was a convert from the nation of Edom, and yet he is also the one who ultimately brings about Edom’s demise. This phenomenon is related back to his original assessment that America’s “own foundational underpinnings ended up destroying her.”
He then refers to several passages from the book of Obadiah:
Thus said my God concerning Edom: I will make you least among nations, You shall be most despised. (Obadiah 1:1-2)
Should you nest as high as the eagle, Should your eyrie be lodged ‘mong the stars, Even from there I will pull you down declares Hashem (Obadiah 1:4)
I will make the wise vanish from Edom, Understanding from Esau’s mount. (Obadiah 1:8)
The rabbi makes a direct connection with this prophecy to America today calling it “tiny people with lots of money and power but no wisdom.”
What Jeremiah said
He then refers to another prophecy, this time from the Book of Jeremiah:
Concerning Edom. Thus said the lord of Hosts: Is there no more wisdom in Teman? Has counsel vanished from the prudent? Has their wisdom gone stale? (Jeremiah 49:7)
Rabbi Weisberg explains that Edom, who is now America, is an offshoot of Jacob’s brother Esau, who will always be at odds with the nation of Israel saying that America is the “final manifestation of the empire of Edom the progeny of Esau destined from his inception to oppose Jacob.” He backs up his assessment citing what is written about a pregnant Rebecca in Genesis 25:
“Two nations are in your womb, Two separate peoples shall issue from your body; One people shall be mightier than the other, And the older shall serve the younger.” (Genesis 25:23)
The struggle between Esau and Jacob could be seen in the rise of the Roman empire that destroyed the second Jewish temple he asserts.
More prophets predict Edom’s demise
Its nobles and all its lords shall be nothing. (Isaiah 34:12)
there was a fourth beast—fearsome, dreadful, and very powerful, with great iron teeth—that devoured and crushed, and stamped the remains with its feet. It was different from all the other beasts which had gone before it (Danial 7:7)
As I looked on, Thrones were set in place, And the Ancient of Days took His seat. His garment was like white snow, And the hair of His head was like lamb’s wool. His throne was tongues of flame; Its wheels were blazing fire. (Daniel 7:9)The beast was killed as I looked on; its body was destroyed and it was consigned to the flames. (Daniel 7:11)
The coming of Messiah
I received the tradition that in the generation preceding the coming of the messiah the wisdom of the academics will stink those that fear God will be despised the generation will lose its human face and truth will disappear nowhere to be found (Babylonian Talmud page 97:B)