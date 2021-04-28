IDF downs Hezbollah drone flown from Lebanon

The Israeli Defense Forces said on Tuesday that it shot down a Hezbollah drone that had crossed into Israeli airspace.

“Our troops downed a Hezbollah drone that crossed from Lebanon into Israel today. In addition, we located another Hezbollah drone that we downed a few weeks ago,” the IDF posted on Twitter.

The drone was closely surveilled the entire time, it said, and there were no reports of injuries or damage.

“We will continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty,” stated the IDF.

It specified that the drones were most likely gathering intelligence, and were taken down using electric pulses and not gunfire, reported Ynet.

The Israeli military had announced in November that it downed a Hezbollah drone that crossed into Israeli airspace.