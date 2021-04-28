104 North American Jews fulfill Jeremiah’s prophecy returning to Israel

104 Jewish Americans and Canadians have made Aliyah on Monday. The newest naturalized citizens of Israel arrived in the Holy Land via Nefesh b’Nefesh charter flight.

The Nefesh b’Nefesh organization enables Jewish people in North America to become Israeli citizens through the Aliyah process.

“Honestly, it just feels really good to be home,” said one arrival.

“I dreamt about this since I was a child,” said another elderly Olah.

Another couple said that they made “100 trips to Israel” adding that they “now feel like they’re part of the land.”

The idea of the Jewish people ingathering from the exile has been prophesied in the book of Jeremiah:

And there is hope for your future —declares Hashem: Your children shall return to their country. (Jeremiah 31:16)

Welcome home.