Apr 27, 2021
Violent riots continue in Jerusalem, Gaza border

by | Apr 27, 2021 | News Videos, Terror Watch

I'll incense them with a no-folk, Vex them with a nation of fools. Deuteronomy 32:21 (The Israel BibleTM)

Terrorists throw firebombs at security forces (screenshot)

What many are calling a ‘third intifada’ has continued through the night on Tuesday as Muslims from the Arab-populated Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiya hurled firebombs and fireworks at local police.

But the violence didn’t end in Jerusalem. On the Israel-Gaza border, rioters threw stones and other projectiles at IDF forces patrolling the border on the Israeli side.

Knesset Members, local politicians, and community leaders have called on the police to do more to stem the violence while others have applauded the security forces and blamed the court systems for releasing the perpetrators despite police requests.

