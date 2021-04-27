Violent riots continue in Jerusalem, Gaza border

What many are calling a ‘third intifada’ has continued through the night on Tuesday as Muslims from the Arab-populated Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiya hurled firebombs and fireworks at local police.

במהלך השעה האחרונה החלו הפרות סדר בעיסאוויה שבמזרח ירושלים. מחבלים מיידים בקבוקי תבערה, אבנים ומבצעים ירי של זיקוקים. נכון לרגע זה לא דווח על עצורים. pic.twitter.com/TKQO7LLG5c — ידיעות מהשטח – חמ״ל 🅽🅴🆆🆂 (@yediotnewsss) April 26, 2021

But the violence didn’t end in Jerusalem. On the Israel-Gaza border, rioters threw stones and other projectiles at IDF forces patrolling the border on the Israeli side.

ככה זה נראה היום בגבול הרצועה – מחבלים מיידים אבנים לעבר כלי רכב צבאים. pic.twitter.com/JSNYwGymoR — ידיעות מהשטח – חמ״ל 🅽🅴🆆🆂 (@yediotnewsss) April 26, 2021

Knesset Members, local politicians, and community leaders have called on the police to do more to stem the violence while others have applauded the security forces and blamed the court systems for releasing the perpetrators despite police requests.