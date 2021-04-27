Arab Knesset Member caught promoting Intifada, calling to raise ‘Palestinian’ flag over Temple Mount

Joint List head MK Ayman Odeh uploaded a post in Arabic to his official Facebook page on Sunday calling for intifada and praising Arab youth for their role in the recent violent clashes in Jerusalem.

“The occupation backed down in the face of the youth of Jerusalem and removed the barricades at Bab al-‘Amud (Damascus Gate),” wrote Odeh. “This was the same occupation that backed down in the face of the youth of Jerusalem and removed the metal detectors from the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Oded continued: “This wonderful and honorable victory belongs to the youth of Jerusalem. These clashes are sometimes calm and sometimes erupt, and it will be so until the intifada comes and brings an end to the occupation and hoists the Palestinian flag over the Al-Aqsa Mosque, over the churches, and over the liberated gates of Jerusalem. We extend our greetings to the free people of Jerusalem.”

The Arab Desk of the Zionist watchdog group Im Tirtzu, which first reported Odeh’s post, said: “In recent days, we have been monitoring the posts of MKs from Arab parties who have nearly all voiced praise for the Arab rioters in Jerusalem. This support of violence against Jews is further proof why it would be a disaster to establish a government reliant on outright anti-Zionist parties that support violence and oppose Israel’s existence as a Jewish and democratic state.”

Im Tirtzu added: “We call on the leaders of the nationalist parties to take personal responsibility and form a nationalist government.”