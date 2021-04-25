Jerusalem Deputy Mayor: One of the worst Ramadans I’ve seen

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Aryeh King, spoke to Arutz Sheva on Sunday to discuss the recent riots that have been taking over Jerusalem.
King discussed the current violent riots perpetrated by the Arabs saying it was one of the worst levels of violence on Ramadan that he’s ever seen. He added that “the amount of people it’s, about the crowds, the number of people participating in demonstrations.”
Noting how the violence is perpetrated by mobs of Arabs, King explained that the “terrorist attacks that (are) being done by a mob. It’s not a single terrorist. It’s not two or three of them – it’s tens of them sometimes some evenings it was hundreds of them attacking a single car, a single Jew.”
King also lamented lenient courts who often release the perpetrators back into the streets upon arrest placing a dent in any sort of deterrence factor.
Expressing some optimism, King added that he believes that Jerusalem’s chief of police, Doron Turjeman, is the man for the job saying: “he knows every street here, every small stone. Doron Turjeman is the man that we need and thank God we have him right now on duty and I’m sure that he will make the change in a day or two.”