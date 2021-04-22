Ramadan riots: Tension in downtown Jerusalem rise between Arabs and Jews

Nearly nightly brawls have taken place in Jerusalem since the beginning of Ramadan last week. Jews have been violently assaulted by Arabs in the nation’s capital while others have taken vigilante justice into their own hands.

The video below is that of a standoff between Arab and Jewish youth which came close to erupting into yet another mass street brawl.

In the following video, Arabs were attacked by Jewish teens after driving recklessly towards pedestrians:

The following clip shows Jews being spat on by Arabs who run away after being confronted:

Below an actual street brawl broke out between Arab municipal street cleaners and Jewish youth: