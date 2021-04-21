Israel looks to train dogs to detect COVID

Israel Dog Unit head Yekutiel Ben Yaakov is looking to launch a pilot program whereby dogs will be trained to detect coronavirus.

“Just like we have dogs that can sniff bombs and they can sniff drugs there are dogs that can sniff diseases including corona where are we seeing this around the world,” Ben Yaakov said in an interview with INN. He added that his organization’s partners in the US have patented a method to detect people going into NBA games at the Miami Heat’s American Airlines Arena where they play their home games.

Ben Yaakov explains that in America, the results are promising showing that the entire “test” only takes 5.2 seconds from start to finish boasting a 92 percent accuracy rate.