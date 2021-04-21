Biden prepares for Nuclear War

As tensions in the Black Sea rise between Russia and Ukraine, the Pentagon isn’t taking any chances and has publicized that they are preparing for the worst-case scenario.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the United States Strategic Command released a statement on Twitter writing: “Posture Statement Preview: The spectrum of conflict today is neither linear nor predictable. We must account for the possibility of conflict leading to conditions which could very rapidly drive an adversary to consider nuclear use as their least bad option.”

USSTRATCOM is one of eleven unified combatant commands in the Department of Defense. The command is headquartered in Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. They are responsible for global strike, strategic deterrence, and operating the Dod’s Global Information Grid.

