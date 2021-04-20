Climate anomaly as Saudi Arabi covered in hail: A ‘harbinger of peace between fire and ice’

A prophetic dichotomy appeared in Saudi Arabi as a heavy hailstorm blanketed the desert sands in white on Saturday, sending camels to wander unfamiliar ice-covered dunes.

This whiteness in #SaudiArabia !

Time is changing … pic.twitter.com/7U0jR91Wbz — ناصر الدعجاني (@Naser_Aldajani) April 18, 2021

من #تصويري للبردية الكثيفة على العثمور بحرة بني رشيد أقصى جنوب غرب منطقة #حائل عصر هذا اليوم السبت الموافق ١٤٤٢/٩/٥ pic.twitter.com/Dapf1ySNDT — عبدالله السليمي (@Abda16644) April 17, 2021

Heavy thunderstorms and hailstorms, accompanied by snowfall, hit several cities in Asir, including Abha, Khamis Mushait, Tanuma and Al Namas. With temperatures around 28 °C (82.4 °F), the ice and snow quickly turned to flooding.

شعيب السّلْف ،

في أجـا في منطقة حائل ، 🤌 هذا وقـتَها وبإذن الله نلتقي قريب

👌 روقـان و من دون صوت تصوير المقطع#حـائل#شعِيب_السلف_بأجا pic.twitter.com/WNBo9Qmmzk — ‏ 🅼🅰🅽🆂🅾🆄🆁 (@mn_a09) April 17, 2021

This video in particular, of cars driving over a river in the Saudi desert, is precisely Isaiah’s vision.

I am about to do something new; Even now it shall come to pass, Suddenly you shall perceive it: I will make a road through the wilderness And rivers in the desert. Isaiah 43:19

Such rare weather patterns may very well be a sign of the Messianic era as the prophet Isaiah speaks repeatedly of deserts blooming in his description of the end of days.

The arid desert shall be glad, The wilderness shall rejoice And shall blossom like a rose. Isaiah 35:1

The prophet also understands snow to be a fortuitous omen that signifies God’s forgiveness.

“Come, let us reach an understanding, —says Hashem. Be your sins like crimson, They can turn snow-white; Be they red as dyed wool, They can become like fleece.” Isaiah 1:18

The hail that hit Saudi Arabia on Saturday was distinctly unlike the hail that hit Egypt so many years ago in that it lacked the elemental opposite of ice, namely the fire the Bible described as accompanied the hail. But this is at least the second time the arid nation of Saudi Arabia was covered in hail, making one wonder if the ever-increasing phenomenon bears prophetic significance.

Hail was, of course, the seventh plague that hit Egypt before the Exodus. Jewish sources predict that all of the plagues will reappear in the final Redemption but in even more powerful forms. It is written in Midrash Tanchuma, homiletic teachings collected around the fifth century, that “just as God struck the Egyptians with 10 plagues, so too He will strike the enemies of the Jewish people at the time of the Redemption.”

But Saudi Arabia has made several practical steps that suggest it may join the wave of peace washing over the region, normalizing relations between Israel and the Arab nations through the Abraham Accords. This may be hinted at by the appearance of hail, as the Israel Bible noted in its explanation of the plague of hail:

“The hail contains both fire and ice, yet the fire does not melt the ice and the water of the ice does not extinguish the fire. They are able to exist in harmony for the purpose of fulfilling God’s will. Similarly, the medieval commentator Rashi comments (Gen. 1:8) that the Hebrew word for heaven, ‘shamayim,’ comes from the Hebrew words ‘aish’ (fire) and ‘mayim’ (water), as the two came together in harmony to make up the heavens. This serves as a powerful lesson of peace and is referenced in the daily Jewish prayer service. The following supplication appears multiple times in the liturgy: ‘He Who makes peace in His heights (between fire and water), may He make peace, upon us and upon all Israel.’”

Perhaps, when Saudi Arabia finalizes its participation in the reconciliation of Ishmael with Isaac, hail will once again appear in the desert but in its full Biblical incarnation as a container for fire.