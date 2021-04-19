Jaffa engulfed in violent Ramadan riots

After local Arabs were arrested for violently attacking a local rabbi, violent protests escalated further. The police reported that they have arrested the perpetrators.

In the below tweet, Arabs called to “liberate Yafo” and “settlers go home.”

סוער ביפו: מול הפגנת התמיכה בישיבת ההסדר בעג’מי עם דגלי ישראל עשרות תושבי יפו הגיעו להפגנה משלהם. בין הקריאות “מתנחלים הביתה ויפו ליפואים”. שוטרי היס”מ חוצצים בין הצדדים. @ynetalerts pic.twitter.com/dC20SGxbHr — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) April 18, 2021

The violence in Jaffa comes on the heels of other Arab-on-Israeli attacks in Jerusalem near the Damascus Gate. In the following video, as the police in Jaffa attempt to break up the riot, they are blinded by a barrage of firecrackers.

יפו כרגע היא זירת קרב. המון רימוני הלם נזרקו פה לעבר המפגינים שירו מוקדם יותר זיקוקים לעבר השוטרים. המשטרה רצה בישור קו לאורך רחוב יפת כדי לפנות את המפגינים pic.twitter.com/gUqGtnkQ82 — Bar Peleg (@bar_peleg) April 18, 2021

During the melee, vehicles were also assaulted.

Rocks were also thrown at the police as seen in the tweet below.