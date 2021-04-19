Apr 19, 2021
Jaffa engulfed in violent Ramadan riots

by | Apr 19, 2021 | News Videos

I’ll incense them with a no-folk, Vex them with a nation of fools. Deuteronomy 32:21 (The Israel BibleTM)

After local Arabs were arrested for violently attacking a local rabbi, violent protests escalated further. The police reported that they have arrested the perpetrators.

In the below tweet, Arabs called to “liberate Yafo” and “settlers go home.”

The violence in Jaffa comes on the heels of other Arab-on-Israeli attacks in Jerusalem near the Damascus Gate. In the following video, as the police in Jaffa attempt to break up the riot, they are blinded by a barrage of firecrackers.

During the melee, vehicles were also assaulted.

Rocks were also thrown at the police as seen in the tweet below.

