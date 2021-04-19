Iranian Govt-affiliated Newspaper: Strike Israel’s nuclear reactor in retaliation for Natanz

An Iranian news outlet affiliated with the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei published an op-ed on Saturday demanding that the government attack Israel’s nuclear facility in the southern city of Dimona in retaliation for the recent sabotage of their Natanz nuclear reactor. The attack, which reportedly destroyed thousands of centrifuges setting back their nuclear program ‘months’ was widely credited to Israel.

Writing in the fundamentalist Kahyan daily, highly-respected political analyst Saadullah Zarai bemoaned Tehran’s response thus far in the aftermath of the April 11 covert attack.

According to Gareth Smyth, the former Iran correspondent for the Financial Times, Kayhan articulates the political views of the “regime’s fundamentalist camp.”

Tehran has since started to enrich uranium up to 60 percent purity — its highest level ever, and very close to weapons-grade — in an overt breach of the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal.

“Unfortunately, by announcing that Iran will install more advanced centrifuges at the damaged facility and that it will increase uranium enrichment to 60 percent, the president [Hassan Rouhani] has effectively announced that Iran will not respond proportionally to the attack at all,” Zarai stated in his editorial.

“It is the clear position of this author that the appropriate response to the Natanz incident — based on [the concept of] an eye for an eye and based on the policy of creating a security deterrence — should be action against the [Israeli] nuclear facility in Dimona. This is because no other action is at the same level as the Natanz incident,” he added.

Last week, Israel365 News reported that an Israeli cargo ship was hit by an Iranian missile in the Persian Gulf as another incident in their ongoing tit-for-tat covert war.